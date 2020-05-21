WATCH LIVE: DeWine to share recommendations from Minority Health Strike Force

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to share recommendations Thursday from a Minority Health Strike Force that has been studying how coronavirus impacts minorities in Ohio.
DeWine said African Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 when he announced the creation of the panel last month.
“We must recognize that there are many Ohioans who have an increased risk of being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect all Ohioans from this pandemic,” DeWine said April 20.
His news conference is expected to begin in Columbus at 2 p.m.
Overnight, Ohio’s top health official signed a document officially lifting stay-at-home restrictions. Dr. Amy Acton replaced them with strong recommendations under an urgent health advisory called “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans.”
DeWine announced earlier this week public health orders were transitioning to recommendations as the state continues to reopen businesses that shut down in March when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Acton’s advisory, however, stresses that the coronavirus remains as dangerous as ever with no vaccine.
“Accompanying our freedom to guide our own actions is an equal responsibility to each other to slow the spread of this deadly virus, prevent a new spike of cases upon the reopening of the economy, and save the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” the advisory reads.
“Coronavirus is still with us, it is still dangerous and deadly, and at no other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of others, even complete strangers.”
The state will still require workers to wear masks in businesses, stores, restaurants and other workplaces, which should all maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. So are people who live from other states that have coronavirus. They cannot enter Ohio except to receive medical care.
Coronavirus is becoming one of the leading causes of death in Ohio, outstripping motor vehicle deaths in 2018 and soon 2018 deaths by suicide, according to the advisory.
Preliminary research indicates that as of May 19, 2020, more than 90,000 people in the U.S., including 1,657 Ohioans representing all 88 counties, have died with COVID-19.
The majority of hospital admissions and deaths are among adults ages 60 and older, but nearly half of reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio are among adults ages 30-59.
“In addition to the common symptoms of COVID-19, the virus is believed to cause other effects such as the risk of stroke. COVID-19 is also suspected to be impacting the pediatric population, including children without underlying chronic disease, with atypical and at times devastating effects,” the advisory states.
