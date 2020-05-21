A Few Light Showers Over the Memorial Day Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Unfortunately for the coming Memorial Day weekend, only Saturday looks to be rain free. The other days will have occasional showers, mostly light and not long lasting. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for Sunday and Memorial Day.
Here is how the weekend stacks up: Friday - Scattered light showers anytime, Saturday - Dry, Sunday - Shower chance anytime but mostly late in the day, Memorial Day - Afternoon and evening showers with some thunder.
Next week showers are possible most days but again nothing widespread and heavy should develop, only scattered showers and some thunder.
Please take a few seconds over this important holiday weekend to remember those who gave their lives so we can live as we do.
