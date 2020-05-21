Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil warns public on weather scams

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hamilton County Sheriff, Jim Neil, warned the public on Thursday about several fair-weather scams circulating throughout the county.
Sheriff Neil says there are reports of tree trimming, driveway repair, and other fair-weather scams in the area.
A Sycamore Township resident was a recent victim of a tree trimming scam and lost over $900, said Sheriff Neil.
The Sheriff suggests for the public to:
- Pay attention to the vehicles they arrive in. Most legitimate companies will have business information or logos on their vehicles and will be operating commercially licensed trucks.
- Ask for proof of liability insurance and call to verify with the carrier
- Ask door to door solicitors to see their solicitor’s permit
- Pay close attention to high pressure sales tactics and those who say the work must be done immediately
- Verify companies through trusted resources such as the Better Business Bureau or Angie’s List before agreeing to the work
- Get written estimates and take the time to review them before providing any form of payment.
Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 513-825-2280 to report the activity and have a sheriff respond.
