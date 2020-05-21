2 hospitalized in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP. (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized by a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Thursday morning, police said.
Ohio 28 is closed in the 2300 block near Shiloh Road until further notice while police investigate, according to the latest post on the Goshen Township Police Department Facebook page.
Air Care was unable to respond due to weather, Clermont County dispatchers say.
Goshen Township paramedics transported two people to Bethesda North Hospital, a dispatch supervisor said.
Further details were not immediately available.
