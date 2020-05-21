Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Still some rain chances Thursday but nothing heavy that would cause flooding. Look for a high of 65 degrees on your Thursday.
Rain chances remain Friday, Sunday and Memorial Day but the showers look to be light and scattered and no flooding rains are on the horizon. Most of your Holiday Weekend will be dry.
The weather will warm as we head toward Memorial Day and it looks like Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. The rains will fall as scattered showers and no holiday weekend day looks to be a washout.
I would put the rain each day in the “chance” category and that means most of the time it will be dry. Rain is most likely Monday evening.
Next week looks warm and showery with dry weather prevailing most of the time.
