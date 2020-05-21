12 more Cincinnati restaurants to add in-street dining for Memorial Day weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An additional 12 Cincinnati bars and restaurants are approved to provide in-street dining this weekend, according to Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.
3CDC says it has helped the businesses obtain permits through the City of Cincinnati program, which enables restaurants and bars to temporarily expand their outdoor dining areas into the street or sidewalk or into privately owned parking facilities.
Eight Over-the-Rhine bars and restaurants were approved for the program beginning last weekend: Senate, Abigail Street, Krueger’s, Bakersfield, The Mercer, Pontiac BBQ, Pepp & Dolores and Maize OTR.
Twelve more have been approved for this weekend:
- A Tavola
- Arnold’s Bar and Grill
- Cobblestone
- Lost & Found
- Low Spark
- Revolution Rotisserie
- Sacred Beast
- Salazar
- Sundry & Vice
- Taft’s Ale House
- Taglio
- The Mercer
- Zula
Nearly all closures involve taking over the parking lane in front of the approved business, 3CDC says. There are three partial street closures, none of which will impede access to private residential parking areas:
- 15th Street, from Vine Street to Parvis Alley – Pepp & Dolores and Sacred Beast
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Goose Alley – Maize
- 14th Street, from Race street to Republic Street – Zula, Salazar, Low Spark
