Nearly 30K positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana, health officials say

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports nearly 30,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.
Health officials say as of Wednesday, 672 new cases were reported bringing the total number to 29,936.
Of the total amount of positive cases, 1,764 people have died due to the virus, health officials said.
The state department of health reports a decline in newly reported deaths.
Health officials reported that there are seven newly reported deaths as of Wednesday-only two newly reported deaths less than Tuesday’s report.
In the Fox19 viewing area:
- Fayette County: 50 cases, four deaths, 521 tested
- Franklin County: 106 cases, seven deaths, 349 tested
- Dearborn County: 160 cases, 21 deaths, 774 tested
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 96 tested
- Ripley County: 110 cases, six deaths, 742 tested
- Switzerland County: 18 cases, zero deaths, 211 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 121 tested
