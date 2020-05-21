Ohio, Ky. parks preparing for big Memorial Day weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Campgrounds in Ohio were allowed to reopen Thursday with restrictions in place. Some parks are reopening facilities, activities and rentals hoping for good business this Memorial Day weekend.
The campground at Winton Woods is expecting sell-out crowds over the next fortnight.
“It’s fantastic! We’ve been looking forward to this all spring,” Great Parks of Hamilton County Social media Strategist Nikki Ferrell said. “Summer is finally starting.”
Flooding put a brief dampener on the excitement of reopening, with the Army Corps of Engineers reporting Winton Woods’ lake rose 20 feet Tuesday.
Because of that flooding, around 50 of the park’s campsites will not be open Memorial Day weekend due to issues with electrical hook-ups.
All the same, with good weather in the forecast for this weekend, Ferrell is preparing for a mad dash at Winton Woods and other parks around the county.
“Just like us, all of our campers are really excited about coming back,” Ferrell said. “Enjoying the parks again, enjoying all the programs and facilities that we offer.”
Winton Woods stopped charging fees to enter the park at the beginning of the pandemic and will continue that policy until further notice.
Camping fees remain the same.
Regulations include no more than six people from the same household at each campsite, no visitors and no mingling between sites.
The shower house will be open and frequently cleaned.
The boathouse will remain closed, meaning no boat rentals.
Kentuckians will have to wait until June 11 to camp in the commonwealth, but recreational activities are open.
At AJ Jolly Park in Alexandria, for example, you can rent kayaks, paddle boards and bikes, while playgrounds and shelters remain closed.
The staff there is looking forward to the campground reopening soon. They’re also keeping their fingers crossed that some of their summer festivals will happen.
