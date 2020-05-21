Ohio Senate rejects proposal that would have limited Dr. Acton’s authority

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate voted unanimously on Wednesday to reject a bill that would limit the executive power granted to Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.
Senate Bill 1 was tabled with a 0 to 32 vote.
The proposal reached the Ohio Senate after state representatives agreed on an amendment to the legislation that, if passed, would have limited any order issued by Dr. Acton to last no more than 14 days and would subject it to legislative review.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously stated that he would veto the measure if it ever reached his desk because it would be “chaos” if passed into law.
