2020 Ohio State Fair canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Fair, which was expected to go on July 29 to August 9, has been canceled by the Ohio Expositions Commission out of concern for public health.
“After careful thought and deliberation, we have decided to cancel the Ohio State Fair. Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all Ohioans,” Andy Doehrel, chair of the Ohio Expositions Commission, said.
The commission says it believes that it would not be financially or physically feasible to hold the fair with proper social distancing protocols in place.
“Our first priority is the safety of the hundreds of thousands of people involved in the Ohio State Fair each year. While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is necessary to protect the fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors,” Virgil Strickler, general manager of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, said.
934,925 people gathered at the Ohio State Fair last year and a similar crowd was predicted this year. The commission says it’s working on reopening its year-round facilities and looking into the future to 2021′s fair.
“I look forward to seeing my fellow Ohioans at the 2021 Ohio State Fair when it is safer for us to enjoy our favorite traditions together,” Strickler said.
