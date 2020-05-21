Police warn about leaving hand sanitizer in a hot car

By Maggy Mcdonel | May 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 2:00 PM

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (FOX19) - In a shocking Facebook post on Thursday Western Lake Fire District in Wisconsin detailed the unexpected results of leaving hand sanitizer in a hot car.

In their post, they explain that most hand sanitizer is flammable due to its alcohol-based nature. Flammable liquids and direct sunlight can cause the bottle to explode.

Open flames like smoking and grilling can also lead to a disaster.

As more people are carrying around this liquid to protect themselves from COVID-19, Western Lakes Fire District wants everyone to know how to be safe.

