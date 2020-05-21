Tri-State quadruplets celebrate modified high-school graduation ceremony

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Deer Park Junior High School held its commencement on Thursday for the Class of 2020.
Some 86 students received their diplomas. Four of them were from the same family.
Lindsey, Keith, Bradley, and Shelby Damron, all 18, say life has been fun together.
“Everything comes in fours," mother Jana Damron said. "Four different personalities, but they are all the same. It’s amazing, it’s amazing.”
“People all over the place question us," Keith said. "It’s a weird, weird experience.”
On Thursday they celebrated a huge milestone together, along with all of the other graduating seniors at Deer Park Junior High School.
Keith and Shelby Damron both say they’re nervous, but also excited about what’s to come.
The school hosted a modified graduation ceremony where the seniors and their families participated in a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Masks were a common theme, shaking hands wasn’t allowed and everyone was required to stay in their vehicles.
Not your typical graduation, but still one the Damron's say they're glad happened.
