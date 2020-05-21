3rd guilty plea brings bizarre dog-cage torture case to close

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The last of three people accused of torturing a man last year was sentenced Thursday in Warren County court.
Christopher ‘Mongo’ Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. He was then sentenced to six years in prison, with credit for 216 days served.
The bizarre case involves a man, Patrick Coleman, who stole an ambulance in October 2019 to escape a Clearcreek Township house where he was tortured. Police say the man was initially lured to the home by his former girlfriend, Lindsay Parker, then dragged inside against his will and held captive for three days in a dog cage.
Coleman’s injuries consisted of cuts, burns, restraint burns, and bruising. A police search of the home found a choker chain, a hook tool, pliers, electrical cords and the blue lawn chair in which Coleman says the torture took place.
Coleman identified Edwards, Parker, Bryan Parker (her father), Brandon Morris and Elizabeth Wynn as his torturers.
Edwards and both Parkers were indicted in December on one count each of kidnapping and two counts each of felonious assault.
The Parkers pleaded guilty on one count each of felonious assault and received six-year prison sentences in February.
Edwards will be supervised by the adult parole authority for three years once he is released from prison.
He can earn ‘good time’ credit while locked up and could see his sentenced reduced by up to 15 percent.
