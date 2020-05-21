Ohio wedding receptions can resume June 1, other reopenings announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wedding receptions can resume and banquet/catering facilities can reopen in Ohio June 1 with crowds limited to 300 people, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Thursday.
Guidelines include 6 feet between tables and no congregating.
Bowling alleys, mini golf and batting cage facilities can reopen and skills training and conditioning for high school student athletes can resume May 26, he said.
Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s Minority Health Strike Force will release its preliminary report and first set of recommendations this afternoon. More are coming in June.
The group was formed in April to study how coronavirus impacts minorities in Ohio and to develop recommendations focused on how communities of color are more likely to have underlying health conditions, less access to healthcare, and discrimination when accessing healthcare services, he said.
“The African American community has been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus," DeWine said. Thursday. “African Americans make up 13%-14% of the Ohio population, yet 26% of those testing positive for coronavirus are African Americans. We have an obligation to be even more mindful in our response to helping those at higher risk. It should not matter where you live or what race you are. We have an obligation to help all Ohioans. As Governor, my job is to help protect the safety of all of our communities. We have an obligation to be even more mindful in our response to helping those at higher risk. It should not matter where you live or what race you are."
To better meet public health needs going forward, DeWine said the state is creating a new high-level position at the Ohio Department of Health: “Deputy Director of Social Determinants of Health and Opportunity.”
“The person in this position will focus on the community conditions that affect health, well-being, and economic vitality. This new deputy director will lead Ohio’s response to social determinants of health and disparity,” DeWine said. “A primary focus will be on collecting the best data to inform the best practices to lead our strategy moving forward. A key function will be to help ensure the implementation of the Minority Strike Force’s short-term and long-term recommendations."
To expand access to COVID-19 testing in minority communities, DeWine said they have partnered with The Ohio Association of Community Health Centers, a non-profit association representing Ohio’s Federally Qualified Health Centers.
The health centers are placed in the state’s most economically depressed communities and offer high quality comprehensive primary care, he said.
They also have partnered with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers and the Nationwide Foundation to distribute thousands of Community Wellness Kits. DeWine said the kits will help protect families in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
DeWine unveiled new data dashboards on its website looking at key factors associated with health and wellbeing so they can better determine vulnerable populations who need help.
Overnight, Ohio’s top health official signed a document officially lifting stay-at-home restrictions. Dr. Amy Acton replaced them with strong recommendations under an urgent health advisory called “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans.”
DeWine announced Tuesday public health orders were transitioning to recommendations as the state continues to reopen businesses that shut down in March when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Acton’s advisory, however, stresses that the coronavirus remains as dangerous as ever with no vaccine.
“Accompanying our freedom to guide our own actions is an equal responsibility to each other to slow the spread of this deadly virus, prevent a new spike of cases upon the reopening of the economy, and save the lives of our neighbors and loved ones,” the advisory reads.
“Coronavirus is still with us, it is still dangerous and deadly, and at no other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of others, even complete strangers.”
The state will still require workers to wear masks in businesses, stores, restaurants and other workplaces, which should all maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. So are people who live from other states that have coronavirus. They cannot enter Ohio except to receive medical care.
Coronavirus is becoming one of the leading causes of death in Ohio, outstripping motor vehicle deaths in 2018 and soon 2018 deaths by suicide, according to the advisory.
Preliminary research indicates that as of May 19, 2020, more than 90,000 people in the U.S., including 1,657 Ohioans representing all 88 counties, have died with COVID-19.
The majority of hospital admissions and deaths are among adults ages 60 and older, but nearly half of reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio are among adults ages 30-59.
“In addition to the common symptoms of COVID-19, the virus is believed to cause other effects such as the risk of stroke. COVID-19 is also suspected to be impacting the pediatric population, including children without underlying chronic disease, with atypical and at times devastating effects,” the advisory states.
