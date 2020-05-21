Report: Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam to be next FC Cincinnati head coach

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRE) - FC Cincinnati is preparing to announce Jaap Stam, the former Manchester United FC defender, as the fourth head coach in club history.
Club sources confirmed Stap's hire to The Enquirer on Thursday morning.
A formal announcement expected later in the day, the sources confirmed.
Stam will lead FC Cincinnati through what remains of the 2020 season and into the club’s new stadium in Cincinnati’s West End stadium.
Stam joins a list of men to hold the FC Cincinnati head coaching post that includes John Harkes (2016), Alan Koch (2017-2019), Yoann Damet (interim head coach in 2019, 2020) and Jans.
During a prior managerial post, Stam was employed by FCC General Manager Gerard Nijkamp at Eredevisie club PEC Zwolle.
In an interview with The Enquirer last week, Nijkamp said he had zeroed in on a likely permanent head coach. Team President Jeff Berding later confirmed that person was Stam.
"I think that this candidate can help us move over to the next phase, to our new stadium, to achieve our goals in the future, making players better and bringing his knowledge and experience inside the club," Nijkamp said of Stam last week prior to naming FCC's manager.
Questions remain regarding what would be the early days of Stam’s tenure. The most pressing among those is when he’ll be able to join the team in Cincinnati.
Border restrictions and government regulations in the United States resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely complicate the immigration process for Stam.
Those complications could be problematic if MLS manages to pull off proposed training and matches in the Orlando area, a proposal Nijkamp said the league has handed down to FCC.
"It’s at this moment a fact that it is not allowed if this candidate is coming from abroad," Nijkamp said last week when asked about hiring from outside the U.S. "But it is a fact that if it is an international candidate, the borders are closed. And that is also true for me and I knew that the moment I was taking a plane to the Netherlands."
Separately, FC Cincinnati's been known to remain linked with its assistant coaches across managerial tenures.
Nijkamp declined to comment last week on whether FC Cincinnati's current coaches would have a place on the next manager's staff. Previously, the club retained long-time assistants Yoann Damet and goalkeeping coach Jack Stern when it hired Jans.
Ivar van Dinteren was added to Jans' staff and remains with the club.
Damet served as interim head coach prior to Jans’ hire. Damet also took the interim position again after Jans’ firing in February.
