Small businesses facing obstacles to reopening

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - On Monmouth Street in Newport you’ll find locally owned boutiques, retailers, restaurants, antique stores and more.
Wendy Critcher, the owner of Dresser Up Vintage Boutique, opened her doors Wednesday for the first time in two months.
The shop sells vintage style home decor, paint for your at-home projects and customized engraving.
She’s been in business going on seven years and tells FOX19NOW the importance of having the support of other small businesses during this time, is a big part of moving forward.
“We are sending people to Tesori, Carabello’s and down the street we have a cute little boutique called Urban Chick who is also opening and we will send each other customers,” Critcher said. “That’s what’s going to be a big help moving forward. Just saying ‘hey, don’t forget we have great restaurants and coffee shops on Monmouth Street too.’”
During these uncertain times, she has had to make some adjustments to keep her business going.
She’s offering curbside pick up to customers and has created kits, along with fun painting projects for families to do together at home.
Critcher has also spent time putting together demonstration videos to go along with those projects since she temporarily has to put a hold on hosting in-store workshops.
She’s excited to welcome customers back in, but also wants them to feel safe, which is why the is shop is offering disposable gloves and masks to customers.
She is also asking people to stay a safe distance away from each other.
Critcher says talking with customers and seeing them on a regular basis is a big part of why she opened her business in the first place.
You can check out Dresser Up Vintage Boutique by visiting their Facebook page or website.
The boutique is located at 911 Monmouth Street.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.