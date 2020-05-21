Starbucks delivery now available in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnatian’s can now get their Starbuck delivered to them through UberEats.
Starbucks Delivers, the name of the delivery program, is working through UberEats which is currently offering $0 delivery fees.
Most of the massive menu including drinks like cold brew coffee and the new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink as well as many of the offered snacks will be available through this delivery service, says Starbucks.
Using the UberEats app the order can be customized and customers can request contactless delivery.
Check here to see if Starbuck Delivers is available in your area.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.