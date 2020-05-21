Warming up for the Memorial Day Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Still some rain chances Thursday afternoon but nothing heavy that would cause flooding. Look for a high of 65 degrees on your Thursday.
The weather will warm as we head toward Memorial Day and it looks like Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. The rains will fall as scattered showers and no holiday weekend day looks to be a washout. While we could see a chance Friday evening or a pop up on Saturday and Sunday, our best chance for afternoon rain and thunder would be by Monday evening.
Next week looks warm and showery with dry weather prevailing most of the time.
