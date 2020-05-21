WATCH LIVE: City officials discuss restaurant dine-in protocols

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Mayor John Cranley and other city officials will be giving an update on the latest COVID-19 protocols for restaurants.
According to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order, restaurants will be allowed dine-in service starting Saturday.
Pictures surfaced on social media late Friday, the first day outdoor dining was permitted in Ohio, appearing to show several bars in Cincinnati with patrons standing close together, failing to social distance in groups larger than 10 and not wearing masks.
On Saturday the mayor called for “enhanced” enforcement and possible shutdowns if the bars didn’t comply with orders.
At the city’s media briefing Monday, Cranley said the city put together a response team with two police officers and members of the city’s health and law departments. The team went to bars at the Banks and in Over-the-Rhine, including those from which no complaints had arisen, to provide guidance about following reopening rules.
“I’m happy to report we had compliance Saturday night, even from the two or three places reported Friday night,” Cranley said.
The mayor added no citations or legal actions were taken.
As the city looks forward to indoor dining beginning May 23, Cranley said the city will continue to respond to complaints but won’t be able to monitor every restaurant and bar in the city for compliance.
“We’ll do the best that we can, but at some level we need people to take responsibility for their own behavior,” the mayor said, “and the owners of these establishments need to take responsibility for their own behavior.”
