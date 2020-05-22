Cincinnati customs officials seize meth hidden in bars of soap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of meth with a total weight of 50 pounds.
Customs officials say the meth arrived on May 20 and 21 from the same shipper in Mexico.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the first package. Officers found bars of soap inside.
But they weren’t just bars of soap. There was 37 pounds of meth mixed in the soap, officials say.
The package was being sent to a home in Atlanta.
The next night, customs officials say the same shipper had another package headed to a residence in Minnesota.
They say in the package was 13.5 pounds of meth blended inside bars of soap.
Officials say the meth has a street value of $217,000.
