Cincinnati Museum Center searching for pandemic stories for new collection

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center wants your stories, photos and materials to help document the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
CMC has future plans to create programming and research projects based on the collection, which may include online or physical exhibits.
“Collecting these stories will be cathartic for many struggling to make sense of this moment and will be enlightening for this and future generations,” Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, said. “As a keeper of the region’s history, we are doing our part to document this moment and the stories of those who lived through it for posterity.”
The museum center is particularly interested in the stories of high school seniors who are going out into a world vastly different than the one they thought they would be experiencing upon graduation.
CMC is partnering with Cincinnati Public Schools’ Class of 2020 Legends project to recognize students’ unique viewpoints, collect their stories and offer two free CMC admissions to each student and their family.
“At a time when we desperately need the world to come together for change, we know the high school and college graduating classes can be the ones to do just that,” Pierce said. “To all those graduating I say congratulations. The world is ready for your talent, and we want to help share your stories with future generations.”
Those interested in contributing to the Pandemic Stories: Greater Cincinnati and the 2020 COVID-19 Crisis can do so by visiting cincymuseum.org/pandemic-stories.
You can upload your materials to the site, or mail them to Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati History Library and Archives, Attn: Christine Engels, Archive Manager, 1301 Western Ave., Suite 2133, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45203.
There will also be drop off dates at CMC which will be announced at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.