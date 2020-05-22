Cincinnati summer camps to open June 8 with fewer participants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) says they will be opening their camps up after receiving permission under the state’s new safety guidelines.
Camp CRC, the summer day camps, will be open in 17 locations, ten of which are Ohio Department of Job and Family Services licensed.
The camps will operate at a 1:9 ratio of staff to campers and will keep participants in separate classroom environments for each age group, this in accordance with Governor DeWine’s orders.
To keep in compliance with the ratio, the camp’s capacity will be drastically lowered and some families who preregistered their children will not be guaranteed participation, says the CRC.
In the upcoming days the CRC will be conducting a lottery for its locations that exceed capacity - Dunham, Oakley, Clifton, and Mount Washington. They will be ensuring siblings are kept together.
“While we wish that we could return to operating at full capacity for summer, we must put the safety of our patrons and our staff first. The guidelines that we have been given allows for the best environment for all of us to stay as safe as possible while still being able to operate this summer,” Director of Recreation Daniel Betts said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.