New videos of Maddie Bell released ahead of Saturday’s search

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The parents of missing teen Madison Bell received her diploma on Friday.
According to Maddie’s father, Bill Bell, the diploma was hand-delivered by the school’s superintendent.
Bill fought back tears while he showed FOX19 NOW her diploma.
"This means a lot," said Bell. "Proud of her, really proud of her. She'd be out here smiling and dancing around. It would be on Facebook..."
According to Bill, the family was planning on having a pandemic-safe party for Maddie’s graduation this weekend.
“Could still have a party, but a celebration party when she comes back home,” the father said.
Maddie’s family gave FOX19 NOW a video of Maddie ‘walking down the steps,’ which is a McClain High School tradition for seniors. They say the video was shot last week.
The family also gave FOX19 NOW two videos where Maddie’s voice is heard in case people recognize it.
In one video, Maddie is smiling and driving a boat talking about getting a boating license. In the other, she is in her McClain High School cheerleading uniform, holding a megaphone and talking with it. She thanks people for coming out to the event, and the video ends with her saying, “Let’s go Tigers!”
According to authorities, Maddie Bell has been missing since Sunday when she told her mother she was going tanning. Her car was found in a church parking lot with her cell phone on the seat.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released several photos in connection with her disappearance, including a photo of a white vehicle and another one showing a man they are trying to identify.
On Friday, investigators revealed the man was seen in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Church the day of Maddie’s disappearance. He then drove the white car across the street to the Country Corner Market where he went inside before returning to the church lot prior to Maddie’s disappearance.
Texas Equusearch has helped organize search parties, hoping to find Maddie. They are accepting volunteers and are planning a big search for her on Saturday.
Representatives of the organization say they could have several hundred volunteers. Details can be found here.
The FBI has joined in the search as well.
If you have any information into the disappearance of Madison Bell or know who the man in the picture might be, you're asked to call the Highland County Sheriff's Office at (937) 393-1421 or the tip hotline at 800-222-TIPS. Tips leading to the whereabouts of Madison Bell could be eligible for a reward.
