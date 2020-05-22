Police ID victim in fatal Vine Street crash

HARTWELL, Ohio (FOX19) - Police responded to a fatal crash in Hartwell early Friday evening, according to a release from CPD’s traffic unit.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Vine Street.
Police say Richard Beam, 62, was driving a Nissan Quest southbound on Vine when he drove off the left side of the road and stuck a building.
Beam sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police say.
He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the traffic unit.
Excessive speed is determined not to have been a factor. Impairment is yet to be determined as one.
The traffic unit is continuing its investigation. Witnesses are urged to contact the unit at 513.352.2514.
