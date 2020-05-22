A Few Showers but Warmer with Summertime Humidity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It looks like warmer, more humid - summer-like weather will dominate the Memorial Day holiday weekend. What could be better - summer weather for the unofficial start of summer?
As so often happens with warm, humid summer days, this Memorial Day weekend will have afternoon and evening showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. There will also be a few showers in the area Sunday morning. But no weekend day will be a washout and shower activity will be scattered, meaning some areas will receive no rain.
Each afternoon and evening from Tuesday through Friday next week there will be some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.