Frisch’s is giving away sandwiches to graduates on May 27

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just bring a high school ID card and an empty stomach to any participating Frisch’s on May 27 and 2020 graduates will receive a free sandwich.
“Our communities are our families, and we’re excited to make new memories by sharing our family of Frisch’s Big Boys with our graduating high school seniors,” Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy said.
Through carryout, drive-thru and delivery 2020 grads can receive their choice of these sandwiches:
- CLASSIC Big Boy - 1/4 lb. of beef with cheese, lettuce, pickle and Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce on a double-decker bun.
- NEW California Big Boy - ¼ lb. of beef patties with cheese, pickle, leaf lettuce, red onion, tartar sauce, tomato, smashed avocado, and crispy bacon.
- NEW Impossible Big Boy - Just like the classic Big Boy but with two patties made of plants.
- Bad Boy - 1/4 lb. of beef patties with lettuce, pickle, pepper jack cheese and Frisch’s Spicy tartar sauce.
- Breakfast Big Boy - 1/4 of lb. sausage with cheese, pickle, a fried egg, crispy bacon and Frisch’s Original tartar Sauce on a double-decker bun.
- Deluxe Big Boy - 1/4 lb. of beef with cheese, pickle, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato and Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce on a double decker bun.
- Farmhouse Boy - 1/4 lb. of beef with cheese, lettuce, pickle, a fried egg, Crispy Bacon and Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce on a double-decker bun.
- Super Big Boy - 1/2 lb. of beef with cheese, lettuce, pickles and Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce on a double-decker bun.
