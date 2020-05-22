WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County to give update on small business relief program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County leaders are expected to provide an update Friday on their new small business relief program.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus and Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman also will release and discuss the county’s latest coronavirus numbers and response at the 10 a.m. news conference.
Earlier this week, Driehaus announced small businesses in Hamilton County harmed during the COVID-19 crisis can apply to the small business relief program.
Eligible small businesses can apply for $2,500, $5,000, or $10,000 in grants.
Businesses can use the money to pay expenses such as rent, payroll, paying for liquor license renewals, capital improvements to allow for reopening.
Hamilton County will use $5 million of its CARES Act allotment for the first round of assistance, Driehaus said.
Small businesses can sign up on the County’s website to get an application and receive notifications. The deadline is next week on Wednesday, May 27 at 5:00 p.m.
Preliminary requirements for eligibility:
- The applicant must be a small business with 50 or fewer total employees
- The small business must have less than $1 million in gross revenue
- The small business must show a loss of revenue of 50% or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- The small business must be located in Hamilton County, Ohio
- The small business has not already received federal assistance
- Business must be in compliance with State of Ohio requirements
- Business must be current with all local, state and federal taxes
For questions regarding the program, email SBRelief@hamilton-co.org.
