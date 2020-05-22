1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in shooting at Fairfield hotel

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - One man was hurt and a woman was arrested in a shooting at a Fairfield hotel Thursday night, police said.
Officers responded to WoodSpring Suites Cincinnati Fairfield on Fairfield Business Drive about 10 p.m.
A man was found shot and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to police.
A woman was taken into custody and arrested.
Her name and charges were not released overnight.
Fairfield police are expected to release more details later Friday.
