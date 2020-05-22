WATCH LIVE: Gov. Eric Holcomb to give update on reopening the economy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be giving an update on reopening the economy.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that most counties in Indiana will move to stage three of reopening the economy starting Friday.
Stage three allows:
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people.
- Restaurant dining rooms remain open at 50% capacity.
- Retail stores, malls open at 75% capacity.
- Raceways can begin competition with no spectators.
- State park inns can reopen.
- Youth summer day camps may begin June 1.
- Gyms, YMCAs, fitness studios can open with restrictions.
- Community pools, campgrounds can open.
- Recreational sports practices can start if they follow guidelines.
- Contact sports [football and lacrosse] are prohibited
- Baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis facilities may open.
Holcomb said Cass, Marion, and Lake Counties will begin stage 3 on June 1.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 493 new positive COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 30,409 and the total number of deaths to 1,791, health officials said.
Health officials say 165,448 tests have been reported to date.
In the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 161 cases, 21 deaths, 852 tests
- Fayette County: 50 cases, four deaths, 534 tests
- Franklin County: 106 cases, eight deaths, 359 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 105 tests
- Ripley County: 110 cases, six deaths, 773 tests
- Switzerland County: 19 cases, zero deaths, 215 tests
- Union County: eight cases, zero deaths, 124 tests
Health officials say those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to go to one of the state-sponsored testing sites for free testing. Those who are high-risk or are living with someone who is high risk are also encouraged to get tested.
The health department is holding drive-through clinics through Sunday in Bluffton, Gary, Madison and Sullivan.
Due to the economic impact of COVID-19, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that the State Budget Agency will plan to reduce state agency appropriations by 15% for the Fiscal Year in 2021.
“This is the first of what is likely to be a number of steps we’ll take to rein in state spending while we continue to provide critical government services to Hoosiers without interruption,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It will be imperative that we effectively manage our resources. During the last economic downturn, the state’s general fund revenues were nearly $3 billion less than forecasted. SBA estimates we could face an even greater loss of general fund revenue in the final 14 months of this biennium.”
Gov. Holcomb said that the government has already taken an initiative to reduce costs in April.
He also said that the state would make sure not to put previously announced projects hold:
- Use of $291 million in reserves to pay for several capital projects approved in the 2020 legislative session. Bonding authority may be used to move forward with those projects later
- Approximately $65 million in Next Level Trails grants
- $110 million of deferred maintenance projects, including $70 million for state parks
“By taking immediate action to tighten our belts across state government, we will maintain maximum flexibility to navigate a still very uncertain economic picture. All options are on the table, and as we approach tax filing deadlines and better understand all of the federal funds available to Indiana, we will make more precise adjustments ahead of crafting a budget for next biennium,” Gov. Holcomb said.
