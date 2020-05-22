Indoor dining returns to Kentucky restaurants Friday

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Bars and restaurants in Kentucky are able to reopen with limited capacity Friday.
It’s the first time they can serve customers indoors since Gov. Andy Beshear ordered them closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There are 12 guidelines restaurants and diners must follow as part of the state’s reopening plan.
Restaurants must limit the number of customers present to 33% percent capacity of the maximum permitted occupancy of seating capacity, assuming all individuals in the restaurant are able to maintain 6 feet of space between one another with that level of occupancy.
They also must ensure employees wear face coverings and other personal protective equipment for any interactions with other workers and customers.
Other guidelines:
- Limit the number of customers at tables to 10 people or less
- Consider reservations-only or call-ahead seating
- Use disposable menus, napkins, tablecloths, utensils and condiments and use electronic menus
- Provide hand sanitizer, places for customers and workers to wash hands and tissues
For a full list of guidelines, visit healthyatwork.ky.gov.
