Jimmy Buffett concert at Riverbend rescheduled

CINCINNATI - Parrotheads. We have some news you may not want to hear.
Jimmy Buffett’s July 14, 2020 concert at Riverbend has been rescheduled for July 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.
If you will not be able to use your tickets for the rescheduled show, you have some refund options.
If you bought your tickets from Ticketmaster, you will receive an email with instructions about how to request a refund.
If you bought your tickets at the Riverbend box office, you will need to go to the box office to request a refund.
