Kentucky keeps in-person voting for upcoming June election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentuckians will have four options for voting in the upcoming June 23 primary, according to Sec. of State Michael Adams.
Adams revealed the voting options during Gov. Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing, which is attached in full above. (Discussion of the election begins at
Kentuckians will be able to vote in-person on Election Day.
They can also vote early at their county clerk’s office, vote absentee by mail or vote absentee and drop their ballot off at their county clerk’s office.
To vote absentee, Kentuckians must request a ballot online. They have until June 15 to do so.
The deadline to register to vote is May 26.
Kentuckians can go to govoteky.com to register, update voter registration and request an absentee ballot.
The main goal of providing absentee options for voters is to avoid long lines at polling sites where social distancing should be maintained, Adams said.
Voters can still request absentee ballots through their county clerk, but the clerks risk being overwhelmed with requests, prompting the state to offer the govoteky.com online request portal.
Adams said the voting options were engineered to be difficult to cheat. Voters must sign their envelope to provide a signature comparison and ballot deliveries will be tracked.
