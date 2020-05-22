Man hospitalized in English Woods shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is recovering from a shooting in English Woods early Friday, Cincinnati police said.
The victim was found down in the street in the 2000 block of Baltimore Avenue about 1:15 a.m., according to police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery but expected to survive, they said.
No suspect description was available, and and no arrests were made, according to police.
FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.