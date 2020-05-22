Man struck in fiery wrong-way crash on I-71 dies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who sustained serious injuries in a crash that shut down Southbound Interstate-71 Tuesday night has died, according to CPD.
The crash occurred at 8:52 p.m. on I-71 South at the Reading Road exit, according to CPD’s traffic unit.
Video released to FOX19 NOW on Wednesday shows a car drive the wrong way up an off-ramp, slam into oncoming traffic, flip over and burst into flames.
According to the traffic unit, Sabrina McKinney, 26, drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the South I-71 Reading Road exit ramp.
She continued driving into the high-speed lane, police say, and collided with Tyson Guy, 23, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.
McKinney’s car flipped onto its side and caught fire, according to the traffic unit. Fire personnel were able to put out the fire and remove both drivers from their cars.
The drivers were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
McKinney sustained serious injuries but is currently in stable condition.
Guy sustained serious injuries and died on May 21, CPD says.
Police do not know if either driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Excessive speed and impairment are yet to be determined as factors.
The traffic unit is continuing to investigate. Witnesses are asked to contact them 513.352.2514.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.