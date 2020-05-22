Mason grads get diplomas hand-delivered with personal keynote

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mason school buses went out Friday, not to pick up students, but to drop off their diplomas.
Some 34 buses carried administrators, teachers and staff to the school’s more-than 840 graduating seniors.
Usually Mason High School holds its graduation ceremony at the Cintas Center. But after in-person classes ended abruptly in March, the diplomas went out one-by-one, as the Class of 2020 became the class of the pandemic.
That didn’t dampen the celebratory mood, not outside the home of Daniel Jackson, who received his diploma with a beaming smile.
“I feel good, kind of overwhelmed,” he said.
Daniel was dressed up in his cap and gown. His family and neighbors cheered around him.
“If we were not in this situation, I would not be able to see the whole neighborhood, which I have not seen all together at once in forever, since last Fourth of July honestly,” Daniel said.
Kevin Jackson, who has five kids in total, says Daniel is a third-generation Mason student.
“We have been at the big graduation ceremonies at the Cintas Center year after year,” Kevin said, adding the moment on Friday was a bit unusual, but special too. “It’s not terrible, it is different, but it is not terrible. We are able to make the most of this.”
With a photographer to capture the moment, a keynote address was delivered to Daniel by a teacher as it was delivered personally to each student: “It is my honor on behalf of the Mason School Board to present you with your diploma. Congratulations!”
Daniel’s mother, Jenny Jackson called the moment “a bright spot on what has been a weird couple of months.”
She continued: "I love the way Mason Schools contributed to making this day special and fun. Our neighbors came out, our friends came out. To not be in the Cintas Center for hours and hours... I kind of like this. There is such a personal aspect to it. This has been a great morning.”
