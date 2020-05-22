NKY ice cream truck company gives ice cream to St. Elizabeth Healthcare workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare were treated to ice cream courtesy of Cups n’ Cones-an ice cream truck located in Northern Kentucky.
Owners Patricia and David Clifton wanted to honor frontline workers and raise donations for a local breast cancer support group, "Chicks and Chucks.”
Included in the “give back” event are recipients of St. Elizabeth’s COVID-19 crisis fund.
“They truly are doing God’s work, President and Founder of Chicks and Chucks, Cathy Halloran said. "The associates here are so grateful for their generosity and kindness.”
Terry Foster, an ER nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Ambassador for the foundation, says the money going to the crisis fund is significant because the need is so great right now.
“Either that they’re caring for an elderly family member or they’re caring for their children because there’s no childcare," Foster said. "You sometimes never know what’s going on with people until something like this happens and things come to the surface.”
“They’re so happy and they have it all displayed and that ice cream is absolutely lip-smacking delicious.”
Anyone interested in donating in “Chicks and Chucks" can visit their Facebook page.
