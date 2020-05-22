Rain chances into the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Unfortunately for the coming Memorial Day weekend, only Saturday looks to be the day with the least rain chances. The other days will have occasional showers, mostly light and not long lasting. Temperatures will warm into the 80′s for Sunday and Memorial Day.
Here is how the weekend stacks up: Friday - Scattered light showers anytime, Saturday - Mainly Dry, Sunday - Shower chance anytime but mostly late in the day, Memorial Day - Afternoon and evening showers with some thunder.
Next week showers are possible most days but again nothing widespread and heavy should develop, with only scattered showers and some thunder from time to time.
Please take a few seconds over this important holiday weekend to remember those who gave their lives so we can live as we do.
