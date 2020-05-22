Red Cross collecting homemade masks to district to veterans and their families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is asking for public donations of homemade face coverings.
The Red Cross says it will distribute the masks to VA Medial Centers in Cincinnati, Dayton, Chillicothe and Columbus.
Masks sewn by hand or by machine are preferred.
The request falls in line with the Red Cross’s directive to provide comfort and care to service members, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.
“Throughout history, the Red Cross has sought the public’s assistance with projects to help the military and veterans during difficult times,” a Red Cross spokesperson said. “In war time, we asked for socks and helmet liners to be knitted; coverings for casts to be sewn; and lap blankets to be crocheted or quilted for injured wheelchair patients. This legacy continues during the current pandemic crisis.”
If you are interested in making masks and donating them, instructions can be found on the CDC website.
Tips and tricks
- Consider expanding the sizes seen in the link above to accommodate a wider variety of face types/sizes (man vs. woman, facial hair, etc.).
- Using a softer material for the interior part of the mask can make it more comfortable to wear.
- Launder and dry material prior to making masks to reduce the chance of shrinkage.
- Tie closures provide greatest size and comfort accommodation.
Masks should be placed in a sealed plastic bag with a note indicating the number within the bag. They can be mailed by USPS to any of the following Red Cross Offices
- Miami Valley Ohio Chapter 370 W First Street, Dayton, OH 45402
- South Central Ohio Chapter 181 N. Bridge Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601
- Greater Columbus Ohio Chapter 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205
- Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter 2111 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207
- East Central Ohio Chapter 143 S. 30th Street, Newark, OH 43058
