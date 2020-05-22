Reports of shots fired in NKY neighborhood, man under arrest

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A 24-year-old man is under arrest after police said they responded to several reports of shots fired in an Erlanger neighborhood overnight.
Erlanger police said they were called to Debbie Lane just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
They said they made contact with a suspect named Nicholas Ankenman and, after a brief negotiation, Ankenman came out from a residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
Police said Ankenman told both dispatchers and the officers on scene he “had taken acid and felt like he was going to die from it. Due to Mr Ankenman’s intoxication level he was taken to St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood prior to being taken to the Kenton County Detention Center.”
Jail records show Ankenman is held without bond on charges of discharging a firearm or other device across a public road, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct.
He is scheduled for arraignment Friday at 8:30 a.m.
