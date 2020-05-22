Second man sentenced in child sex abuse case police called the worst they’d ever seen

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The second of two men charged in a child sex abuse case police called the worst they’d ever seen was sentenced Friday.
Joseph Suder, 36, was arrested in January on child rape and child porn charges.
Suder pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual acts involving children, down from 51, on January 29.
He was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
The other man involved in the case, William Bustillos, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in Clermont County Court on March 30. He is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.
According to court documents, the charges against Suder stem from instances of sexual abuse at the Oakwood Apartments in Milford.
Suder reportedly supplied a child to Bustillos to sexually assault at an apartment in Lockland.
Lockland police say they found pornographic images, including child bestiality, on phones belonging to Bustillos and Suder during rape investigations in Clermont and Hamilton counties.
“I’ve seen bad before but this was the absolute worst I’ve ever seen. I hardly slept last night because of it,” Lockland Police Sgt. Chris Lind said at the time of Bustillos’s arrest.
“His apartment was basically set up as a sex room. His bedroom included a bed with nets to mount cameras to record sex acts and a little satanic ritual set up with cameras satanic totems. He had dildos in the showers and these pictures of these kids in the shower with the dildos."
Reports indicate there are multiple victims.
The relative of one victim told FOX19 NOW Suder had been selling pictures of the children and that police have photo albums full of pictures, some depicting children they have not yet identified.
