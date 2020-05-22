Tri-State cleaning company gives away free disinfectant

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Car after car lined up in the driveway of The Summit Hotel for the giveaway hosted by Blue Skies Services.
Darlene Dubose arrived two hours early to be the first person in line. She did that because of how hard it has been for her to find disinfectant in stores, “You jump from store to store to try and find what you’re looking for. You can’t and the people’s have wiped the shelves off,” said Dubose.
That is the exact reason Blue Skies Services decided to host the event. They were the ones who mixed together big batches of Spic and Span before filling up bottles people brought. They made enough to fill one-thousand 32oz. bottles.
The owner of the cleaning company said the disinfectant is commonly used in restaurants, “It’s an all purpose cleaner, but it also disinfects and it’s safe to use on food prep surfaces, unlike some bleaches and stuff,” owner Derek Christian said.
With the bottle of disinfectant people also got information about the best, and safest, way to use it, “The main thing is you just want to give it a little bit of time to work. Spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, so it will actually have time to kill the germs and then wipe it up,” Christian said.
Dubose says the event was exactly what she needed to keep her home free of germs, “At least hold me for a little while. Something I couldn’t find on the shelves,” said Dubose.
Christian said his company doesn’t actively have plans to host another event like this, but if he sees a need for something like this in the future it’s possible they will host another one.
