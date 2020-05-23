Bond set for driver in fatal wrong-way I-71 south crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The driver of a wrong-way crash that killed a 23-year-old man Friday was in court Saturday morning.
Sabrina McKinney, 26, drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the South I-71 Reading Road exit ramp when she collided with Tyson Guy, 23, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.
McKinney’s car flipped onto its side and caught fire, according to the traffic unit. Fire personnel were able to put out the fire and remove both drivers from their cars.
The drivers were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police do not know if either Guy or McKinney was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Guy was taken off life support just before 3 p.m. Friday.
McKinney’s lawyer stated Saturday morning that she suffered a fractured foot, arm, ribs and collarbone. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was also treated for mucus in her lungs and second degree burns.
Court documents say McKinney was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Court records show in 2015, she pleaded guilty to an OVI charge. A legal expert said the charges are likely to be upgraded.
She is facing aggravated vehicular assault charges and vehicular assault charges.
McKinney is out of jail is required to wear an electronic monitoring device. She was put on a 24-hour lockdown and is only allowed to leave her house for medical purposes only.
