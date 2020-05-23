Butler County health officials investigate COVID-19 cases linked to Miami University students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Butler County General Health District is investigating COVID-19 cases among Miami University students with links to off-campus gatherings in Oxford that occurred May 8 and May 16.
They are contacting students they believe in having been in close contact with infected individuals.
"We want everyone potentially exposed to be aware so they can self-monitor and get tested quickly to reduce potential further spread. Should you receive a call from the Health District, we encourage your complete cooperation," said Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for Butler County General Health District.
Those at the off-campus social gatherings are asked to self-monitor for fever or COVID-19 related symptoms for 14 days from their last day in Oxford.
Anyone who has symptoms should call their healthcare provider or an emergency room for instructions.
"As we know, the COVID-19 virus can spread quickly between people and infect groups of people in a hurry, Bailer said. "This disease is serious. In young adults it is often mild, but has the potential to become critical for those with underlying disease or other risk factors."
