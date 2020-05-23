Cash not accepted at most Taste of Belgium locations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cash will no longer be accepted at all, but one of the Taste of Belgium locations to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"If you think about the number of times money exchanges hands, especially in the situation we're in today, it's one of the most simple things we can do to help everyone stay healthy," founder, Jean-François Flechet said. "It's an idea we've been considering for a while and the reopening of our Bistros presents an ideal opportunity to transition to a cashless checkout. Few people pay with cash these days, and we've simplified the process pay at tables and counters with credit and debit cards."
The Banks and Rookwood locations will have their outdoor dining available to customers. The indoor dining at their Over-the-Rhine location will open soon, Fletcher said.
Fletchet says their stand at the Findlay Market location will continue accepting cash.
