Coronavirus cases in Ohio surpass 31k total with 614 more reported

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With 614 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday by the state health department, Ohio has surpassed 31,000 cases.
According to the data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Ohio now has a total of 31,408 coronavirus cases.
The 614 new cases reported on Saturday are above the 21-day average of 575.
The number of additional deaths from the coronavirus reported on Saturday is also above the 21-day average.
Ohio had 84 new deaths Saturday, which is more than ODH’s daily average for the past three weeks of 45.
Even though both new cases and deaths reported on Saturday were above the average, ODH shows the number of new hospitalizations and ICU admissions was below the 21-day trend.
The data from ODH shows 58 more people were hospitalized in the past day.
Over the past three weeks, the daily average of new hospitalizations is 82.
The coronavirus has hospitalized a total of 5,437 people in Ohio, according to ODH.
Thirteen more people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH’s data shows.
The daily average for people being admitted to the ICU over the past three weeks is 17.
To date, 1,429 people have been admitted to the ICU because of the coronavirus, according to ODH.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.