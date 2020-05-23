$252,300 of counterfeit money seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an Express Consignment Operations hub in Cincinnati seized $252,300 of counterfeit money on May 13, officers said.
The shipment came from Shenzhen, China and was headed to Guthrie, Oklahoma, police said.
Officers say the counterfeit money was in a boxed shipment.
The money, which was not washed or bleached, was printed from a high-end printer on regular paper.
Officers say the currency number was the same for every bill, and on the back of the bill there was foreign writing in the location where one of the security features would exist.
Officers say they found 25 plastic bags of counterfeit money.
“Our officers work hard 24-7 to protect America from numerous threats,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Especially during this time of uncertainty, economic security is of vital importance to our nation. Our dedicated officers and our partnership with the Secret Service kept this counterfeit currency from entering into the U.S. economy.”
Officers say the counterfeit money was turned over the United States Secret Service.
“The Secret Service is proud to work with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency to combat the threat of counterfeit currency and to safeguard the U.S. financial infrastructure,” said Yvonne Dicristoforo, Special Agent in Charge, Secret Service Cincinnati Field Office.” The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners continue to adapt to maintain our level of success in stopping criminal acts and actors.”
