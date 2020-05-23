Great Parks of Hamilton County reopen with guidelines to keep people safe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Area campgrounds have opened back up just in time for this weekend, but there will be a few differences to note designed to keep campers not only happy but safe.
“A few things will change. We are asking people to camp with only six people from the same household and not to gather with folks from other campsites near them because we want to make sure everyone is social distancing,” says Nikki Ferrell, Great Parks of Hamilton County. “We also have our bathroom and shower house to remain open, but it will be closed several times per day while we deep clean so that everyone can stay safe.”
Ferrell says the shop will remain open but that it will be credit card transactions only.
Also, only six people will be allowed inside the shop at a time.
“Our trails are still open, our boathouses are not,” says Ferrell. “You can camp here but you can’t rent a kayak. You can still fish, you can still hike, you can still ride your bike if you want to, but we don’t have any rentals.”
Most of what you can do at the parks will be open.
The dog parks at Miami Whitewater Forest and Otto Armleder park are open, you can golf at one of the six-county golf courses, and the driving ranges are open.
While the weather may be iffy at times, it will still be good enough to enjoy the park’s recreational activities.
