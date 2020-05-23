Indiana: 513 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reports that there are 513 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 30,901 and the total amount of deaths to 1,812.
Health officials say the total tested is 214,933.
In the FOX19 viewing area:
- Fayette County: 50 cases, four deaths, 546 tested
- Franklin County: 106 cases, eight deaths, 364 tested
- Dearborn County: 162 cases, 21 deaths, 901 tested
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 107 tested
- Ripley County: 112 cases, six deaths, 792 tested
- Switzerland County: 19 cases, zero deaths, 222 tested
- Union County: Eight cases, zero deaths, 125 tested
