Video: Baby wallaby peaks out of mother’s pouch for the first time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A baby wallaby, also called a joey, was seen for the first time peaking out of its mother’s pouch Saturday morning.
“We’re so excited to finally meet our new wallaby joey,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals. “We’ve seen it squirming and kicking around in Ava’s pouch for weeks, but she’s had her pouch stubbornly closed up tight. After finally seeing the joey’s naked little face, we now know why!”
Zoo officials say wallabies are marsupials or pouched animals- meaning that the babies are born underdeveloped. Then they crawl into their mother’s pouch to continue developing before peaking out into the world.
It will be about another month until the baby will have fur, zoo officials said.
