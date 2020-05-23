Zero coronavirus deaths reported Saturday by Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - For just the second time in the span of a little more than a month, Kentucky Gov. Beshear reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Saturday.
“For only the second time in about a month and a half, we have zero new deaths to report,” said Gov. Beshear.
With no deaths to report on Saturday, the state’s overall death toll remains at 391.
The governor is reporting an additional 148 coronavirus cases for Saturday though.
These latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky to 8,571, according to the governor.
The governor again reiterated the importance of safety for the Memorial Day Weekend.
“I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said. “As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward.”
Recommended guidelines for holiday gatherings with at least 10 people were released by Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack earlier in the week:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Continue social distancing - remain six-feet apart from others not in your immediate family.
- Do not share food, drinks, containers, plates, napkins or utensils.
- Hold the gatherings outside whenever possible.
- Wash hands frequently before, during and after the gatherings.
- Wear a face mask or cloth face covering.
“It’s Memorial Day Weekend, and I know that many of us desperately crave the company of our friends and family,” Dr. Stack said. “But I urge, and I ask that everybody please follow these steps so that we can stay safe together and not have any of the serious consequences that none of us want.”
